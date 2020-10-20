Clark to rely on consistency, familiarity to retain TC council seat

Jami Clark, District 4 representative in Texas City

Editor’s Note: With the 2020 election less than two weeks away, The Post Newspaper invites candidates in all races to state their platform. The latest to do so is Jami Clark, who is looking to remain as the District 4 representative in Texas City. Following are the words of Mrs. Clark.

The time is here! Early voting is going on right now and our national Election Day is November 3, 2020.

I am running for re-election to retain my seat on the Texas City Council, District 4.

We have been through some unprecedented times with this pandemic and I couldn’t be prouder of the way Texas City has handled things. Our emergency management department as well as every department head and worker has done an unbelievable job to keep Texas City going through this trying time. I believe we need to continue to move in a positive direction. This term, we will be electing a new mayor to run our city for the first time in 16 years. I think it’s very important that we continue with what we have been working on and doing for the last several years.

We have seen a huge growth in new, affordable housing developments in the last few years, and also have seen an economic development increase, with stores such as HEB, Ross, Harbor Freight, Conn’s, Planet Fitness, not to mention the improvements to 6th Street, as well as major park improvements.

As Texas City grows, we cannot forget about the older parts of town. That’s why infrastructure improvements are always something we are on top of.

We have done major sewage line replacements throughout the city, but there is still work to be done on that, as well. An aggressive push is going on to clean up blight within our city. Our code enforcement department is working hard to clean up our city. We understand the need to continue to support that department and give them more help, if needed.

We continue to work with the Police Department to keep lines of communication open. We understand the need to hire more officers to keep more on the street to help keep all our citizens safe 24/7. We have just approved to hire six more officers and we know there are more needed to keep up with our growing city.

The Fire Department is always working hard to keep us safe. They have the support of our council and we are always willing to talk to them to see what is needed to keep that department one of the best around.

We constantly work with our industry and our schools, and have formed a great partnership with both, which helps keeps our taxes down.

I am a 66-year resident of Texas City and a graduate of TCHS, Class of 1971. I married my high school sweetheart, Kenneth, 49 years ago and he, too, was a graduate of TCHS, Class of 1970. We have two sons, Brian and Jason and two fantastic daughters-in-law, Stacee and Tiffany and they have given us four wonderful grandchildren. All four of our children graduated from TCHS.

I have served on the Park Board for Texas City, now called Recreation and Tourism, for 25 years. I was chairman of that board for the final 21 years. I served 10 years as President of the Texas City Cultural Arts Foundation. I have served on the Civil Service Board for our city. I was on the All-American City Committee and the Texas City Centennial Celebration Events Chair. I am currently on the Board of Directors for the Houston-Galveston Area Council, and the Galveston County Mayors and Councilmen Association. I am on the audit committee for the city.

I have served on the TC-LM Chamber of Commerce Board and was named Citizen of the Year by them in 2012.

I have served our school foundation board, Texas City Foundation for the Future, for over 20 years. I was president for four years and am currently the Vice President of that board. I was the recipient of the President’s Award in 2014.

I am a lifelong member of St. Mary’s of the Miraculous Medal Catholic Church, and have been the president of the Altar Society for five years.

I, along with my family, owned a small business in Texas City for 35 years, so I know the importance of small businesses in a city and realize they are our backbone. I support all small businesses and will do all I can to help with their success.

I love Texas City, it is my hometown, and I don’t plan on going anywhere. I do what I do because I love to be able to help people.

I do not believe in negative politics and refuse to do that. Even though so much negativity and lies have been said about me in the past eight months about me by my opponent, I will not even justify them by acknowledging him.

I want to focus on all the positive things we have going for Texas City and as went enter this next term, with a new leader, we need to keep our momentum going. Texas City employees have longevity and that says a lot for our leadership.

I hope to get re-elected to my position as city commissioner, District 4, so I can continue to do all that I can do to make Texas City a great place to live, work and play. I appreciate your support.

To quote the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, “That’s what I think a meaningful life is. One lives not just for one’s self but for one’s community”. This totally sums up how I feel.

God Bless the USA and God Bless Texas City!!!!