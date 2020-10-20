Early voting for Election Day 2020 continues THIS WEEK!
Today through October 30th, you can head to the polls and cast your vote early!
As a reminder: this year, there is NO one-punch straight-party-ticket voting, so please be sure to vote the entire ballot before casting. Our down-ballot state and local elections have a major impact on our local communities.
You can find your early voting polling places and hours at https://www.galvestonvotes.org/election-information/polling-locations/
