Early voting for Election Day 2020 continues THIS WEEK!

Today through October 30th, you can head to the polls and cast your vote early!

As a reminder: this year, there is NO one-punch straight-party-ticket voting, so please be sure to vote the entire ballot before casting. Our down-ballot state and local elections have a major impact on our local communities.

You can find your early voting polling places and hours at https://www.galvestonvotes.org/election-information/polling-locations/