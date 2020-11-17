Three Things on the Mainland: Early Christmas Shopping Benefits Local Businesses by Page Michel

Page Michel



This is the time of year that many shoppers begin to get serious about their holiday gift buying lists. I am in this category. I’ve already purchased some large items for close family members, but as December approaches I know that time is running short to find things for the other special people in my life.

Since I started saving my old Christmas gift lists on my computer, that has made life a little easier. A quick scan of last year’s list, and it reminds me of what items, packaging and cards are needed for this year’s gifts to friends, neighbors, teachers, coworkers, etc.

A good list works wonders this time of year. Today I’m going to give you a short list of shopping stops that you may find helpful.

Here are three great places “on the Mainland” to find unique Christmas gifts for those on your list.

The first is Queen’s Attic boutique in the Gulfway Plaza in La Marque (15029 Delaney Road). You’ll find some gorgeous gift options here. There are beautiful outfits and on-trend accessories. You can find budget-friendly items like LV earrings or face masks. A classy tunic or stylish jumper from here will make any lady in your life happy!

Another amazing store in La Marque is the House of Interiors (1005 Bayou Road). This beautiful store will take your breath away! It has several rooms filled with stunning home decor and window covering choices. This time of year, I’m on the look-out for beautiful things on a budget! I found scrumptious candles, charming Christmas pillows, and cute holiday napkins that will delight virtually anyone on my list.

The third shop I highly recommend is Urban Gypsies in Texas City (601 9th Ave. North). From the front to the back of the store there is an astounding selection of artful home accessories. Give yourself ample time to explore every nook. I found some Christmas stockings that will become instant heirlooms for nieces/nephews. I found numerous other treasures including Mud Pie holiday serving pieces and my all-time-favorite goat-milk hand lotions by Simplified. Everyone I give those lotions to becomes hooked as well.

Wherever you shop this season, keep in mind how important it is to Support Local. Even if your in-person shopping is restricted due to COVID or other reasons, many small businesses now offer online ordering (or over the phone) and delivery options.

One super easy option is to order a gift certificate from a local business, and then your gift recipient also gets the “gift of choice” when they go to use it.

Local small businesses provide huge support year-round to charities in the community, youth groups and other non-profits. By supporting them you’re also supporting these important causes, too. Shop local and everyone benefits!