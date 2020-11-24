Doc Amey

Texas City turkey drive provides Happy Thanksgiving to 500 families

EXPERIENCE IS A GREAT teacher, one that has driven Texas City’s Doc Amey to help others avoid the unpleasant memories he had growing up.

That’s why Amey was the driving force behind his 6th annual “Be the Change” Thanksgiving Drive on Saturday, which handed all 500 turkeys they purchased in a span of more than three hours at the Texas City Rotary Pavilion. Amey, the president and founder of Lost&Found Ministry, had more than 30 volunteers who also received assistance from Mother Nature, as the weather was favorable for distributing kindness.

“I realize there are children and families out there who are in the same situation I was,” said Amey about his youth. “I remember having to go eat Thanksgiving dinner with over 500 people that I did not know because we couldn’t afford to have one on our own. It was a very uncomfortable feeling.”

This year brought added motivation to help the community. Like almost any other city in the United States, Texas City has felt the economic impact of the coronavirus. Many families have seen their fortunes jolted from job loss. Numerous others have had to rely on the Galveston 0112County Food Bank and other local charities for the first time in their lives.

It is that discomfort of food insecurity that has helped inspire Amey to put together a host of businesses that stepped up in record numbers.

Two years ago, Lost&Found gave out 175 turkeys before eclipsing that total in 2019 when they distributed 300 turkeys. This year, the goal of 500 was achieved with the contributions of Amoco Credit Union, Texas First Bank, The Fellowship of Texas City, Chapman Front End & Brakes and Chik-fil-A, which also provided breakfast and lunch to the volunteers.

“It is our honor and our pleasure,” said Robin McNeil-Allen, a manager at the Texas City Chik-fil-A. “Chick-fil-A Texas City is grateful to participate in this annual event.”

District 23 State Representative Mayes Middleton (R), was also a major contributor to the drive. “Mayes has always been there for us,” said Amey. “Anytime I need him, I know he’s going to be there to help support our causes.”

What warmed Amey’s heart further occurred after the final turkeys were handed out. As other vehicles came in hopes of procuring a turkey, many of the volunteers — who received a turkey before the drive began — gave them to the latecomers.

“That’s a feeling that blows you away,” he said.

“It’s an amazing feeling to go from tearing down Texas City from street to street to building it up street to street,” added Amey. I love it! It makes me want to keep doing more.”

Amey will continue to do more; as the Texas City contact for the charity Best Money Ever Spent, he will help assure that many local youth will have something under their Christmas tree. Best Money Ever Spent goes throughout Galveston County looking to provide Christmas cheer to those who — especially this year — would not have much to look forward to on December 25.

Thanks to Amey, they will.