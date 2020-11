The support Friendswood’s cross-country team received on their way to the

state 5A finals paid off on Monday as the Mustangs’ boys team finished fourth overall, placing just under five seconds behind third-place Denton. Freshman Zade Kayyali had the best overall finish among the team by placing 10th. Friendswood’s Kayla Kalit was able to hold her on in a tough field of competitors in the 5A girls’ final.