Sani-Powder is FDA Approved hard surface disinfectant, to kill Covid-19 virus and more

Sani-Powder is a dry granular format of the chemical HOCL. HOCL is what our white blood cells produce to fight viruses and bacteria in the human body. When Sani-Powder is added to water it creates what we know as Anolyte Water (HOCL). Sani-Powder is FDA Approved, EPA Registered #91138-1 and is on the EPA's N List, as a hard surface disinfectant, to kill Covid-19 virus and more. Sani-Powder when added to water is Non-Toxic, Non-Hazardous (to humans, animals & plants) Non-Flammable, Non-Corrosive and Biodegradable. Sani-Powder is available in 1 and 2 gram packets, 1lb containers, 10lb bags and 40lb 5 gallon pails. 4.2 grams added to one gallon of water will yield you a disinfectant at 600 ppm, that is safe for you, your employees and customers. See the science behind Anolyte go to thislink: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4CNRH50eoac