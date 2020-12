Ag Landowners and Land Managers Apply by Dec. 4 for the Environmental Quality Incentives Program

Temple, Texas, December 2, 2020 — The USDA-Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) in Texas reminds agricultural landowners and land managers the first application deadline is December 4, 2020, for the Environmental Quality Incentives Program (EQIP). A second funding application deadline will be February 12, 2021.

Applications are taken year around for NRCS programs, but deadlines are announced to rank and fund eligible conservation projects. Producers interested in signing up for EQIP should submit applications to their local USDA service center. If already a USDA client, a producer can submit applications online via Farmers.gov.

EQIP is a voluntary program that provides financial and technical assistance to agricultural producers. Technical assistance is provided without a fee from NRCS specialists to help landowners and land managers plan and implement conservation practices to help them meet their land management goals, address natural resource concerns and improve soil, water, plant, animal, air, and related resources on agricultural land and non-industrial private forestland.

For additional information visit the NRCS Texas website at www.tx.nrcs.usda.gov. Applications for EQIP are accepted on a continuous basis. Producers interested in EQIP can contact their local USDA service center or visit our NRCS EQIP web page.