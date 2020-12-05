Fishing Forecast

Bolivar: GOOD. 69 Degrees. Speckled trout and redfish are found in the surf on shrimp. Black drum are good on crab. Flounder are good through Rollover Pass or near the rocks on minnow. Sheepshead are slow. The North Jetties, French Town Road, and Fort Travis Seashore Park all have access from land for year-round fishing.

Trinity Bay: GOOD. 66 degrees. Falling water temps have the speckled trout action heating up. Fishing is good under the birds. Speckled trout are good on live shrimp under a popping cork and soft plastics. Redfish are good in the marsh on live mullet, soft plastics, and topwater and are along the north shoreline. The flounder bite is good on mullet.

East Galveston Bay: GOOD. 62 degrees. Speckled trout are good on shrimp or mullet around the reefs or under the birds. Redfish are good in the marsh on shrimp. Sheepshead are along the rocks and piers on shrimp. The flounder is good along the ICW spoils and drains.

West Galveston Bay: GOOD. 66 degrees. Speckled trout are great on shrimp, topwaters, or soft plastics around the reefs or shoreline or under the birds. The shell reefs around the ICW and San Luis Pass are great for redfish and flounder on shrimp under a popping cork.

Texas City: GOOD. 64 degrees. Redfish and flounder are good at the San Luis Pass on shrimp and cut shad. Sheepshead, redfish and black drum are good at the jetty on shrimp or crab. Speckled trout are good under the birds in the afternoon over shell. Bull redfish are good in the channel on shrimp.

Freeport: GOOD. 71 degrees. Redfish and speckled trout are good in Bastrop bay on fresh-cut mullet or shrimp. Black drum and sheepshead are good on live shrimp around the reefs. Flounder are best along the drains on mullet or minnow.

East Matagorda Bay: GOOD. 71 degrees. Speckled trout are good on live shrimp under popping corks and soft plastics, mainly in 4-5 feet of water. Redfish are very good on plastics and live shrimp. Flounder is good on minnows. Look for where the mullet are jumping! The fish will be there.

West Matagorda Bay: GOOD. 71 degrees. Later in the afternoon has been better for catching fish. Speckled trout is good on live shrimp under popping corks or soft plastics under the birds and chasing the mullet. Redfish are good in the marsh on live mullet, soft plastics, and topwaters. The flounder bite is good on mullet.

Port O’Connor: GOOD. 71 degrees. Trout are excellent on live or fresh baits such as shrimp or crab in the shallow sand bars. Redfish are very good in back bays on live shrimp. Flounder are fair on mullet in the shallow grass flats.

Rockport: GOOD. 69 degrees. Fishing has remained solid. The shorelines and reefs have been an excellent spot for speckled trout, flounder, and redfish on shrimp or mullet. The mullet are moving and migrating, so drift the shorelines and the reefs nearest the shoreline.