Galveston native Mike Evans selected as Buccaneers NFL Man of the Year nominee

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced Mike Evans as its nominee for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award, presented by Nationwide. Considered the league’s most prestigious honor, the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award presented by Nationwide recognizes an NFL player for outstanding community service activities off the field, as well as excellence on the field. This is the second consecutive year that Evans has been nominated for the award. Each of the league’s 32 nominees were announced on December 10.

“I’m humbled to be considered for such a prestigious award,” said Evans, the former Ball High School star. “There are so many NFL players and athletes who pay it forward and are committed to making a difference in their communities – I’m just proud to do my part.”

Since entering the league in 2014, Evans has been a servant leader to the communities of Tampa Bay and his hometown of Galveston, Texas – something that remained unchanged in 2020. When the COVID-19 pandemic began sweeping the nation, Evans jumped in to help, committing $100,000 from the Mike Evans Family Foundation to support United Way Suncoast and the Galveston community to assist relief efforts. He continued his support by participating in the Twitch Steam Aid, a 12-hour gaming event that raised more than $2.7 million for the World Health Organization.

This month, Evans celebrates the third year of the Mike Evans Family Foundation, created with his wife, Ashli, to support students and families in need. Annually, the foundation hosts a variety of events including the “Catch for Christmas”, a holiday effort that raises money for victims of domestic violence, provide gifts for local children and helps fund college scholarships for students – a tradition they are continuing this December.

Evans has embraced the virtual nature of giving back in 2020 while remaining active in team and league initiatives. This summer, he helped surprise one of four winners of the inaugural Buccaneers Girls In Football Scholarship with a special video call to congratulate the recipient for paving the way for other girls. Evans also spoke out on the importance of voting as the elections became a focal point of the league’s social justice efforts, helping the team launch BUCSVOTE, a public service campaign promoting voter registration and participation.

On the field, Evans remains one of the premier wide receivers in the NFL. Along with Randy Moss, he is the only player in NFL history to start his career with six consecutive 1,000-yard receiving seasons. The three-time Pro Bowler is the youngest receiver in NFL history to 7,000 career receiving yards (26 years, 81 days) and is the Buccaneers franchise leader in receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns. Evans also holds the franchise record for most receiving yards (1,524) and touchdowns (12 – twice) in a season – adding to a list of accolades that is sure to grow.

As a nominee, Evans will wear a Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year helmet decal through the end of the season in recognition of his accomplishments on and off the field.