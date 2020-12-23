CHRISTMAS KNIGHTS: CLEAR FALLS FOOTBALL GETS CHRISTMAS EVE SPOTLIGHT

YES, 2020 HAS BEEN a rough year, but one of the blessings it has provided

is high school football on Christmas Eve. Clear Falls looks to make a run

toward the state finals with an regional quarterfinal game on Thursday,

while the Rockets begin their regular season with game against Western

Conference contenders.

WEDNESDAY: In case you missed it, the 2020-21 NBA regular season begins

as the Rockets tip off at home against the Thunder beginning at 7:00pm. Houston outlasted Oklahoma City in the first round of the Western Conference playoffs last season before being ousted by the eventual World Champion Lakers.

AT&T Sportsnet Southwest begins coverage with a one-hour pregame show

beginning at 6:00pm.

THURSDAY: Clear Falls continues its remarkable postseason football run when the Knights take on Katy Taylor in a 6A, Region III, Division I quarterfinal matchup. While some call Clear Falls’ success a Cinderella story, the Knights have built their program to prepare for such a run. The game will be played at Challenger/Columbia Stadium beginning at 12:00pm.

Despite a 3-4 record, the University of Houston will be bowl-bound. The Cougars will play in the New Mexico Bowl against 4-4 Hawaii starting at 3:30pm in a matchup that can be seen on ESPN.

FRIDAY: It’s Christmas, so naturally, there’s nothing on the high school sports slate.

SATURDAY: The Rockets hit the road for their first swing out west when they visit the Trail Blazers beginning at 9:00pm. AT&T Sportsnet Southwest’s pregame show starts at 8:30pm. The game will also be aired on NBATV.