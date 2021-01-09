Center for Risk Management at GCSI Announces New Classes for Spring 2021

The Center for Risk Management at College of the Mainland (COM) is pleased to announce its Spring 2021 course lineup focusing on the top compliance standards that comprise the most recent Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) “Top 10 Most Frequently Cited Violations” list. Each session will identify the compliance activities causing these standards to appear on the list along with corresponding safety and management practices to prevent these safety risks.

Offered at no cost to educate the workforce about occupational safety, the following courses are among a series of classes that are sponsored by Texas Mutual Insurance Company:

Friday, January 22, 2021 – Systematic Approach to Safety

Accidents can be prevented and eliminated. During this course, students will learn a systems approach and identify areas and processes that contribute to accidents. This is the most powerful, cost effective method to understand what process changes are needed for lasting improvement. Systematic Approach to Safety will be taught by Greg Smith, CSP, principal and co-founder of Vector Risk and Safety, LLC.

Friday, February 5, 2021 – OSHA’s Top 10: #1 Fall Protection

For the ninth year in a row, fall protection has taken the top spot on OSHA’s Top 10 list with more than 7,000 violations cited. Falls remain the leading cause of death in the construction industry. Learning how to minimize the risk of potentially dangerous or fatal fall hazards allows an organization to take a proactive approach to worker safety. This workshop provides an overview of effective fall protection programs, giving participants proven strategies for identifying, evaluating and controlling fall hazards. All information presented will be in accordance with the ANSI Z359 family of fall protection standards. This class will be taught by Nolan Miller, P.E., CSP., Principal LBJ, Inc.

Friday, February 19, 2021 – OSHA’s Top 10: #2 Hazard Communication

The hazard communication standard remains #2 in OSHA’s Top 10 list. The good news is that the number of citations is decreasing. Does your HazCom program meet the updated 2012 standard and are your employees trained to the new requirements? This class introduces hazard communication guidelines along with chemical safety training guidelines. It provides an overview to help both employers and workers understand requirements for posting information, warning signs, labels and other notices. This class will be taught by Atiya Syverson, MS, CIH, CSP, CPE and owner of Ash Health & Safety LLC.

Friday, March 5, 2021 – OSHA’s Top 10: #3 Scaffolding

Maintaining its position at #3 on OSHA’s Top 10 list, the scaffold standard continues to be cited as much for scaffold structure as it does for the lack of fall prevention when using scaffolding on work sites. This class will cover the standard requirements for various types of scaffold structures, how scaffolding and fall protection go hand in hand, and the need for a competent person and trained employees on the work site. This class will be taught by John Palmer, Director of the Scaffolding Training Institute.

Due to COVID-19 social distancing requirements, all in-person classes will have limited enrollment and pre-registration is required. Prior to entering the classroom, students will be required to wear a mask or face covering at all times. In the event that in-person classes cannot be held, the same topic will be offered as a virtual meeting via Microsoft Teams. Details on any changes will be emailed to registered students.

All classes will be held from 8:00am to 5:00pm at the Gulf Coast Safety Institute, located at 320 Delany Rd. in La Marque. Check-in will begin at 7:30am. Courses are eligible for continuing education units, and a formal certificate of completion is issued after each class. To register for either class, call 409-933-8365 or email riskmanagement@com.edu.

Established in 2007, the Gulf Coast Safety Institute focuses on providing safety and health education, training and outreach. For more information on the institute, visit www.com.edu/gcsi.