Pandemic recovery assistance and government affairs: Top priorities of new Chamber President Michel

Page Michel, President Texas City La Marque Chamber of Commerce

The Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce has a new president this month. Page Michel (pronounced mi-shell) took over the helm January 1, following the retirement of Jenny Senter on Dec. 31.

After observing the past several months of impact from pandemic restrictions and closures, Michel is focusing on how to help chamber members recover and prosper in the new year.

“I’m excited to be officially taking over the reins,” Michel said. “Jenny steered this chamber through all the unknowns and hardships of 2020. We are starting to see the light at the end of the tunnel, and we’re eager to help members with special promotions to boost their business.”

At the last Chamber Board of Directors meeting in mid-December, Michel laid out plans for a calendar full of special events and

projects. In addition to the annual banquet, business luncheons, industrial trade show and golf tournament, there will be a couple of new events.

Plans include a Health & Lifestyle Expo in May and a Women in Leadership Awards luncheon in September. There are a couple of multi-media projects planned (print and online) to promote “Shop Local” awareness and an Industrial Directory to showcase vendors to the major petrochemical plants.

Layered on top of all these plans, Michel is busy with the Galveston County Legislative Task Force and is primed to promote local priorities at the state level during the 87th legislative session in Austin.

Leadership development is another top goal. The chamber’s Leadership Mainland program will “reboot” in 2021 with more than twenty participants. The program had to take a hiatus in 2020 due to the pandemic. It’s a vital program for area businesses that want to help key staff develop leadership skills and abilities. “It may be a bumpy ride getting

started in 2021, with the COVID-19 pandemic and a legislative session in Austin,” Michel said. “But I’m confident as the year unfolds, with strong leadership from our Board of Directors and our talented staff, we will reach our goals for the year.”