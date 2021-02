FILE – In this Oct. 27, 2019, file photo, Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt (99) reacts after a play against the Oakland Raiders during the first half of an NFL football game, in Houston. Next Monday, the Hall of Fame and the NFL will announce the roster for the 2010-19 All-Decade team.(AP Photo/Michael Wyke, File)

The Texans and future Hall of Famer J.J. Watt parted ways on Friday as the team cut the 10-year veteran, who had requested to be released. Watt, a three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year winner, is now a free agent and will have his choice to where he seeks to continue his career.