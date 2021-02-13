Texas City ISD had three students who earned the Texas Music Edudators Association (TMEA) All-State honors for 2021. Beginning each fall, over 70,000 high school students across the state audition in their TMEA Region. Individuals perform selected music for a panel of judges who rank each instrument or voice part. A select group of musicians advances to compete against musicians from other Regions in their TMEA Area. The highest-ranking musicians judged at the TMEA Area competitions qualify to perform in one of 18 Texas All-State ensembles sponsored by the Band, Orchestra, and Vocal Divisions. Texas City High School senior Angelica Moran made it into the Texas All-State Mixed Choir as an Alto 2. Her head choir director is Matthew Taylor and her private voice coach is Marcy Talley. TCHS senior Fernando De Los Santos made 2nd Chair Trumpet in the All-State Band and TCHS senior Leonardo Rabago made 1st Chair Euphonium in the All-State Band. Their head band director is Benjamin Guillotte. Pictured left to right are Guillote, De Los Santos, Rabago, Moran, TCISD School Board President Nakishsa Paul, and Taylor.