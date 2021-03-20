Fishing Forecast

Bolivar: GOOD. 63 Degrees. Speckled trout and redfish can be found in the flats and are best on shrimp. Black drum are good around structure on crab. Flounder are fair around the rocks on minnow.

Trinity Bay: FAIR. 66 degrees. Speckled trout over scattered shells and mud on plastics. Redfish are good on shrimp. Black drum is good on crab in the deeper water or around vegetation.

East Galveston Bay: GOOD. 67 degrees. Black drum are good on shrimp near San Luis Pass. Redfish and speckled trout are over deep water shale using shrimp or soft plastics.

West Galveston Bay: GOOD. 67 degrees. Black drum are caught using shrimp or crab. A good number of Speckled Trout and Redfish have been caught in the shallows using shrimp.

Texas City: GOOD. 65 degrees. Speckled trout and redfish are suitable with soft plastics or shrimp around the dike. Black drum are excellent on shrimp in the deep waters and around the dike.

Freeport: FAIR. 64 degrees. Redfish are found along the banks feeding on mullet. Speckled trout are good near the ICW. Black drum are excellent on dead shrimp around structure. Flounder are fair along the drains on mullet.

East Matagorda Bay: GOOD. 65 degrees. Speckled trout are found around the ICW on mullet. The black drum are good bass assassins or shrimp and will be in the deep water or around structure.

West Matagorda Bay: FAIR TO GOOD. 65 degrees. Redfish and black drum can be found over the deep rocks on live shrimp. Speckled trout are in the deeper water and biting on shrimp.

Port O’Connor: GOOD. 64 degrees. Speckled trout are good and will be around the flats or near Grass Island and are best on shrimp. Some Redfish are around and are good on shrimp. Flounder are good around the rocks on shrimp.