Santa Fe Hero Chris Stone receives Citizen Honors Award

The Congressional Medal of Honor Society on Thursday announced their Citizen Honors Award Honorees – outstanding Americans who have gone above and beyond to perform extraordinary acts of courage or service and exemplify the values embodied in the Medal of Honor: courage, sacrifice, commitment, integrity, citizenship, and patriotism.

CHRIS STONE (Posthumous) of Santa Fe, TX, was selected for his extreme valor when he used his body as a human barricade on May 18, 2018 to keep a school shooter from entering a room, saving the lives of many students while losing his own.

In addition to the announcement of the Citizen Honors Honorees, Medal of Honor Recipients will commemorate National Medal of Honor Day with a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington National Cemetery at 12:30 pm, in remembrance of those who have given the ultimate sacrifice for our country. Congress passed a resolution in 1990 establishing National Medal of Honor Day as March 25th as the first Medals of Honor were awarded that day in 1863.

The Congressional Medal of Honor Society was chartered by Congress in 1958 to create a brotherhood among the living Medal of Honor recipients; to protect and uphold the dignity and honor of the Medal; to promote patriotism and love of country; and to inspire our youth to become worthy and dedicated citizens of our nation. Its membership consists exclusively of those individuals who have received the Medal of Honor. Today, there are 69 living recipients of the Medal of Honor. The Society is unique in that its membership hopes that there will be no need to welcome new inductees.