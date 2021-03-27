TEXAS CITY-LA MARQUE CHAMBER ANNOUNCES MAJOR AWARD WINNERS AT 52nd ANNUAL BANQUET

2020 Outstanding Citizen of the Year

Dr. Warren Nichols

The Outstanding Citizen of the Year Award recognizes and honors individuals who strive toward the highest standards of excellence in their profession and community volunteerism, and it is based on accomplishments in the year 2020.

Warren Nichols was selected to receive this honor for outstanding accomplishments with the construction of state-of-the-art new facilities for College of the Mainland: the STEAM/Allied Health Building, Physical Plant Expansion & Student Success Building.

The Texas City-La Marque community recognizes recognize Dr. Nichols’ vision, innovation and dedication to overseeing the contractors, architects, engineers, etc. to achieve the highest-quality construction safely, on time, and under budget.



At the same time he has been leading the College through the unprecedented crisis of the Covid-19 pandemic. The College of the Mainland is important to every resident and business in this community for educating students and preparing the workforce for our local businesses. Dr. Nichols used his tremendous leadership skills to manage the logistics, technology and social challenges caused by the pandemic.

In addition, local high school students can now apply for free tuition to College of the Mainland. Thanks for a visionary partnership between the City of Texas City and the College of the Mainland. In so many ways, Dr. Nichols has worked to enrich the lives of students and all citizens in this community.

The College is on solid footing with an amazingly bright future, and that is why Warren Nichols is the 2020 Citizen of the Year.

Mayor Bobby Hocking

The Jimmy Hayley Community Service Award is presented to a community leader who is a living example of someone who consistently demonstrates qualities of compassion, leadership and service to organizations and a variety of volunteer activities over a period of many years.

Bobby Hocking was selected to receive this honor for leadership and service to the City of La Marque and the entire Mainland region over the past decade.

Hocking is a retired pastor and La Marque native, and he was Mayor of La Marque for almost 10 years. He was re-elected three times in 2012, 2015 and 2018. He’s the longest serving Mayor in La Marque’s history! When asked what motivates him, Hocking said, “I love serving my hometown. Growing up here was what made me who I am today.”



During his tenure, the City of La Marque made significant improvements to Mac McGaffey Highland Bayou Park, spearheaded a more aggressive economic development approach, pushed for and won support to build a new fire station, guided the city through recovery after Hurricane Harvey and was the influence that created the largest festival in the city, Bayou Fest, which this Chamber proudly partners on. It was Hocking’s vision to have a great, free event for residents but also something that would draw crowds to the community. He knocked it out of the park with Bayou Fest!Many in the community remember in past years at Bayou Fest, it featured Galveston County native and Urban Cowboy legend Johnny Lee with whom Hocking served as a member of his band. Before becoming a man of the cloth, Hocking was a well-respected musician and singer who performed across the state. La Marque wasn’t Bobby’s first turn as a Texas mayor. Before moving back to his hometown, he was the mayor of the newly formed city of Bee Caves, back then a small community just outside of Austin.

2020 Large Business of the Year – UTMB HEALTH

The Texas City–La Marque Chamber of Commerce annually selects a Large Business (over 100 employees) that has experienced outstanding growth and/or accomplishments, demonstrated involvement in community service and made a significant impact on the lives of area citizens.

For the 2020 Award, UTMB Health received this honor for its leadership through the pandemic, the service of employees on the front line, and for being a trusted source in health care during the unprecedented crisis. Patrick Doyle, President

2020 Small Business of the Year – South Land Title



The Texas City–La Marque Chamber of Commerce annually selects a Small Business (under 100 employees) that has experienced outstanding growth and/or accomplishments, demonstrated involvement in community service and made a significant impact on the lives of area citizens.

For the 2020 Award, South Land Title received this honor for the company’s growth in Texas City and beyond, for providing excellent jobs and keeping everyone employed during the pandemic crisis, and for supporting many charitable causes in the community.

Four other awards were presented at the banquet including:★ Chairman’s Award 2020 from Rusty Plackemeier to Kirk Broiles, Scribbles USA

★ LEGEND AWARD to Jenny Senter, TC-LM Chamber President who retired in December 2020

★ Rising Star Award to KHEA Radio’s Curt Casper & Gardy Garcia

★ Shining Star Award to Dom Orozco, chair of the Chamber’s Golden Division