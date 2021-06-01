Friendswood two wins from state baseball destiny

The county continues to rally around Friendswood’s baseball team, which is now in the 5A, Region III finals against Barbers Hill beginning on Wednesday. Two wins is all that keeps the Mustangs from reaching the state semifinals, which will be held at Dell Diamond in Round Rock next Thursday.

Wednesday: Friendswood’s bid to advance to the state Class 5A baseball final four will depend on if the nation’s top high school team can knock off Barbers Hill in Game 1 of the Region III finals, which will be played on the campus of the University of Houston beginning at 7:00pm. The Mustangs will be the visiting team in the opener.

The Astros continue their four-game set against the Red Sox starting at 7:00pm. AT&T Sportsnet Southwest will start coverage at 6:30pm with the pregame show. It will also be nationally televised on ESPN.

Thursday: Game 2 of the best-of-three 5A, Region III baseball finals gets an afternoon start as Friendswood and Barbers Hill meet at 1:00pm. The Mustangs will get the homefield edge for this contest.

The Astros will say farewell to Minute Maid Park for the next week and a half as they close out their series against the Red Sox at 1:10pm. AT&T Sportsnet Southwest starts coverage at 12:30pm with the pregame show.

Friday: If necessary, the decisive third game between Friendswood and Barbers Hill will be played at 1:00pm. A coin toss will determine who will be the home team.

The Astros head north to face the Blue Jays, but they won’t be heading to Toronto. Instead, Houston will travel to Sahlen Field in Buffalo, NY to open the three-game set, which begins at 6:07pm. AT&T Sportsnet Southwest will have coverage starting with the pregame show at 5:30pm.

Saturday: The Astros will enjoy fun in the sun of Buffalo for the second of their three-game set against the Blue Jays. Gametime is at 2:07pm, with AT&T Sportsnet Southwest starting coverage at 1:30pm.