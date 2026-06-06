Home NewsU.S. Supreme Court Approves Historic Settlement Secured by Attorney General Paxton that Ensures Texas Receives its Fair Share of Rio Grande Water for Texas Farmers and Families 
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U.S. Supreme Court Approves Historic Settlement Secured by Attorney General Paxton that Ensures Texas Receives its Fair Share of Rio Grande Water for Texas Farmers and Families 

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AUSTIN – The U.S. Supreme Court has issued its final approval of the multi-state and federal settlement addressing longstanding issues surrounding the distribution of the waters of the Rio Grande between Texas, New Mexico, and Colorado (“Compacting States”).   

A Special Master appointed by the Supreme Court submitted his report to the Court earlier this year, recommending that the Justices approve the final decree agreed to by the Compacting States that makes critical progress toward ensuring proper distribution of the Rio Grande’s resources.  

Texas sued New Mexico and Colorado in 2013 to address unfair siphoning of water from the Rio Grande before it reached Texas. Much of the dispute focused on a stretch of the river between Elephant Butte Reservoir in New Mexico and the Texas state line. Under the Rio Grande Compact, New Mexico and Colorado must meet certain delivery obligations to ensure that water from the Rio Grande is delivered downstream to Texas. The approved agreement works to ensure that those obligations are met. This includes requiring New Mexico to properly control groundwater pumping that draws water directly from the Rio Grande, which will ensure that Texas receives its proper allocation of water. 

“The approval of this agreement is a historic win for the people of Texas, our economy, and our State’s water rights,” said Attorney General Ken Paxton. “My office has worked diligently for years to secure this settlement, and I am grateful that the Supreme Court has approved it. This agreement helps Texas farmers and families receive the water they depend on every single day from the Rio Grande.”  To read the full agreement, click here.

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