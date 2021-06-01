The Dickinson Chamber of Commerce will host the Market by the Bayou on Saturday, June 5, 2021 from 10:00am to 2:00pm at 4512 Hwy-3 in Dickinson. Come on out and join us for Food, Music, Vendors, and Games. There will also be a Buccaneer on the Bayou Celebration and Treasure Hunt Auction (Please visit our Businesses in town to get your Gold Coins). For more information, visit the Market by the Bayou-Dickinson TX Chamber of Commerce page on Facebook.