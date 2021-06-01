Rodriguez’s Passion is Indeed a Cut Above

By Ruth Ann Ruiz

The Post Newspaper Features Editor

Mike Rodriguez lives without looking in life’s rearview mirror. He makes up his mind about what he wants to do, does it and he doesn’t look back. So far it is paying off. At age 35 while going through a divorce, he left the petrochemical plant where he worked as a supervisor and never returned.

He had gone to work at the plant because “It’s what everyone around here does,” said Rodriguez. The paycheck was good and he had no real complaints about his job, it just wasn’t what he had dreamed of doing.

“I knew it was now or never, if I was going to be a barber,” said Rodriguez. He enrolled in Barber school, finishing when he was 36. Right out of training, had a position with a busy shop in League City.

Rodriguez had prior experience with a hair clipper starting back when he was in junior high school. “I was tired of my parents or brother cutting my hair, so I did my own and my brother’s too. Next thing I knew it all our friends wanted me to cut their hair,”

“Some of those guys from junior high still come to see me for a haircut,” said Rodriguez.

With four years under his belt developing a following in someone else’s shop, he decided it was time to step out on his own and bring his craft closer to his home in Santa Fe. “It was a big risk but I just knew I had to take it,” said Rodriguez.

He is now a partner in the Chop Shop on Highway 6. Many of his clients are willing to drive to have get a cut and some social time with Rodriguez the barber.

Luciano is one of his loyal clients who comes to him every week for an intense cut and shave. “Mike’s a great guy to chat with and I’m happy when I leave with my haircut. It’s a two-hour commitment with driving time from League city for Luciano just to get his hair cut every week.

Another of his loyal customers is little Grayson. He also comes in from League City. “Mike is the only one who knows how to work with Grayson’s crazy colic,” said Lori Pennington, Grayson’s grandmother. Grayson’s dad and grandad also make the drive for their hair cut with Rodriguez.

His services are called on for the special events in his client’s lives. “I’ve done several haircuts for someone who is going to propose. They always say make sure I look really good,” said Rodriguez. One bride requested his cut for every male member of the bridal party and hosted him at the resort where the wedding was held so he could be on hand to give fresh cuts right before the wedding.

During the holiday season, you need to have booked early if you want Rodriguez to cut your hair. He fills up quickly and even his regulars know he might not be available, if they haven’t gotten their name on his schedule in advance.

Life isn’t all roses for Rodriguez. He is living with congestive heart problems. In 2019 he had a mild heart attack. He was hospitalized with 43 pounds of fluid in his lungs in 2020. He’s not letting any of that stop him, “At the hospital they tried to sign me up for disability, but I don’t feel disabled. As long as I can work I’m going to work,” said Rodriguez.

With his jovial spirit and great haircuts, he has been able to develop a long list of friends and support. “I am blessed, I have a lot of people that are in my corner, I’m not sure why I do, I am just blessed at how loved I am,” said Rodriguez.