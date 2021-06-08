Chairman of the Senate Committee on Education, Senator Larry Taylor speaks at Upward Hope Academy

Photo by: Ruth Ann Ruiz

Chairman of the Senate Committee on Education, Senator Larry Taylor, made time after a hectic legislative session to speak at Upward Hope Academy’s fund raiser in Galveston. “I find what they are doing here very encouraging. It’s an example of what we should be doing all over the state of Texas,” said Taylor. Cathy Frederickson teams with School founder Kathy Whatley keeping the doors open, providing education and hope for students whose academic needs fall outside of mainstream school settings.