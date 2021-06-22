Dream Come True: Galveston Celebrates first Juneteenth As National Holiday

By Ruth Ann Ruiz

The Post Newspaper Features Editor

Former Texas Legislator Al Edwards’ goal has finally been realized as Saturday marked the first time Juneteenth was celebrated as a national holiday. “It’s a phenomenal day. A culmination of 42 years and now this day has risen to a national level,” said Al Edwards II, son of Edwards.

Allana Edwards Holloway, Edwards’ daughter shared, “We know he is smiling now, and this means a lot to us.”

The bill was officially signed into law by President Joe Biden on Thursday.

U.S. Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee has been an advocate in Congress for a federal holiday commemorating the end of slavery for several decades. U.S. Senator John Cornyn joined her in her effort along with U.S. Congressman Randy Weber.

It was 1979 when Texas legislators declared Juneteenth a state holiday. Reverend James B. Thomas of Galveston played a major role in the state’s official adaption of Juneteenth.

“My dad used to take my sister, my mom and my brother and I down to the Ashton Villa. He invited church members and brought chairs and popcorn. Then he’d get up on the balcony and teach the history of Juneteenth,” said James Eugene Thomas, son of James Thomas.

“Dad wanted an official day for Juneteenth, and when he couldn’t get Galveston officials interested, he turned to Al Edwards,” added Thomas.

Under the leadership of historian Sam Collins III, Juneteenth events began taking place several weeks ago in Galveston as part of the Juneteenth Legacy Project.

As is traditional, the reading of Union Major General Gordon Granger’s June 19, 1865 proclamation that officially ended slavery for Texans was reenacted at the Ashton Villa in Galveston on Saturday. The proclamation came more than 2.5 years after President Abraham Lincoln originally announced the abolishment of slavery.

Moving down the street to 22nd and the Strand, the celebration continued with live entertainment and celebratory speeches.

The main attraction was dedicating the 5,000 square foot mural, “Absolute Equality”

Artist Reginald Adams, along with his creative team, painted the mural. Adams’ work depicts significant moments in Black American history. The mural’s title is taken directly from words spoken by Major General Granger in his proclamation on June 19, 1865.

There is more to the story than what can be included in the mural and Collins wants visitors to discover what is under the paint and plaster. “The mural serves as icing on the cake, “said Collins. Beneath the plaster and the paint, the bricks tell the story,” he added.

An augmented-reality app will be part of the mural so visitors can point their phones at the mural and connect to educational videos.