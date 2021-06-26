The TCCE conference ended on a high note, as former Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce President Jenny Senter won the 2021 Marvin Hurley award. It’s the highest honor in the state for the chamber profession. This same award was won previously by longtime Texas City-La Marque Chamber President Jimmy Hayley.

A wonderful tribute was given with the Senter family in person (as a surprise to Jenny!) and several past Chamber Board Chairmen, friends and elected officials on video.