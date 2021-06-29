The Texas City High School Cheer Team brought home multiple awards from camp at Sam Houston State University. Their coach, MC Giusti, said they not only represented Texas City with their outstanding performance but they won the prestigious Spirit Megaphone Award for demonstrating the most outstanding sportsmanship out of everyone at camp.

Congratulations on your outstanding performance and for earning the prestigious Spirit Megaphone Award for demonstrating the most outstanding sportsmanship out of everyone at camp!

Varsity:

Top Team Cheer Award

All-American Amaya Walker

Leadership Pin Keke Thorns

Stunt Safe Award

3 time Spirit Stick winner

1 Superior & 1 Excellent Evaluation Ribbon

Earned a bid to compete at Nationals

JV:

Top Team Cheer Award

Too Ream Chant Award

3 time Spirit stick winner

1 Superior Evaluation Ribbons

Earned a bid to compete at Nationals