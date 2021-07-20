Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views :
Friendswood High School football standout Trent Baker

On Jul 20, 2021
At 11:07am
Friendswood High School football standout Trent Baker spent part of his weekend at the Chris Rubio Long Snapping Camp, which gives young long snappers the opportunity to learn the ins and outs of the challenging yet underrated position. Only a sophomore, Baker left the camp ranked as the nation’s fourth-best long snapper, giving the Mustangs another weapon toward their bid of returning to the postseason after a rare miss in 2020.

