Brenda and the Bible: Help Is On The Way

By Brenda Groves

The Post Newspaper Contributing Writer

Like many of you, I have begun ordering more things online over the past few years. The savings and convenience can make it worthwhile at times.

Now, normally I use standard shipping, and they let me know where my package is during the whole process.

From the time I hit the “order now” button, I begin to receive updates. “Your order has been confirmed.” “Your order has left our warehouse.”

Sometimes, I see the little airplane symbol telling me it’s on a flight to my state. I am notified when it is being processed at the terminal, and finally the truck symbol pops up and I know it’s out for delivery that day.

On rare occasions I have requested overnight delivery (forgotten Christmas gifts, for example). It can cost a pretty penny but guaranteed for next day delivery, and “poof” it just appears on my doorstep. Lol.

Since I have been expecting the delivery, it’s not a great surprise when the message “your package has been delivered” shows up on my phone.

You know, come to think of it, with today’s technology it takes very little faith while waiting for anything. We get updates constantly.

Well, the other day, I received a notification that said, “Your package is in transit,” and the Lord put it on my heart that this is how our prayers work. The minute we pray, our answer is in transit. Help is on the way.

Now, I don’t mean to make our prayer life sound cold or impersonal.

Prayer is simply communication with our Heavenly Father. (I have come to know His voice speaking to my heart throughout the day).

But the Lord tells us to “ask and it shall be given to you,” and “let our request be made known to God.” (Matt. 7:7 Phil. 4:6-7)

But we must understand a few things here in order for our prayers to come to pass. I also don’t mean to make this too complicated. Childlike faith is so simple, it just believes. The issues come when grown-up minds have been baptized in doubt/unbelief/ wrong teachings and just plain ignorance of God’s promises.

My own testimony is this:

First, I did not have a revelation of God’s love for me (us). When I became born again, I experienced His unconditional love, but because of previous legalistic church doctrine, it took some time before I heard the full Gospel message and began to renew my mind. But once I saw His love in His Word, our relationship began to blossom.

So did my prayer life. I went from a beggar, (“God PLEASE fix, heal, help …,”) to “Thank you Heavenly Father for providing _________, and I receive it now in Jesus’ name.”

But just like there are physical laws in place, God has placed spiritual laws into place for our benefit.

You know, electricity can save lives when it’s used properly, but it can also kill if misused.

For example, when I was diagnosed with MS back in 2007, I had NO idea that it was God’s will for me to be healed. I never heard one message in church about that, other than “it’s up in the air whether you get healed or not. We can pray and just wait and see if God heals you.” This is not scriptural.

Praise God, He led me to the right teaching and I saw that “by His stripes I was healed,” and “life and death are in the power of the tongue,” so I went from beggar to believer.

Just like I received my salvation by faith, I reached out by faith and took hold of what the Lord had already provided by His grace. I was healed, so I am healed and I took my authority in Jesus name and commanded MS to leave my body. It did! Glory to God!

Look at this verse, “For assuredly, I say to you, whoever says to this mountain, ‘Be removed and be cast into the sea, and does not doubt in his heart, but believes that those things he says will be done, he will have whatever he says. Therefore, I say to you, whatever things you ask when you pray, believe that you receive them, and you will have them.” Mark 11:23-24

This is a spiritual law. We must believe we have received the thing we are praying for WHEN we pray.

You know, I used to think that God could just snap His finger and all my troubles would be gone, if He wanted to.

But that’s now true, in His Sovereignty He has given us free will to choose what we believe, and we live in a fallen world, there are many variables on the receiving end that can delay or void our prayers.

Just like my packages, sometimes weather hinders the delivery, or they accidentally leave them at the wrong house, or they can be stolen.

Likewise, Satan can work through people and they can hinder our prayers, or our own unforgiveness and bitterness towards others. (And prayer should never be used to force our will upon others, that is witchcraft. We can bind Satan from working in people’s lives so that their hearts can be softened towards God, so they can choose).

God is not the variable, “all of His promises are ‘yes’ and ‘amen.” 2 Cor. 1:20

There is so much I want to say here, and testimonies to share, but there just isn’t enough space.

But the bottom line is that God’s word works, it is Holy Spirit inspired and when we come into agreement with Him, and do not doubt that He has made provision, we can receive it by faith.

Your answered prayer is in transit.

And we do not need constant physical confirmations to reassure us that relief is coming, we have His word on it. Why?

“And whatever you ask in My name, that I will do that the Father may be glorified in the Son. If you ask anything in My name, I will do it.” John 14:13-14.

When we believe in what Jesus has already provided through His death and resurrection, and act on those beliefs, God is glorified in the Son.

“This is My Beloved Son, in whom I am well pleased!” Matt. 3:17

“Beloved, I pray that you may prosper in all things and be in health, just as your soul prospers.” 3 John 2

Trust in His love for you.

Help is on the way.