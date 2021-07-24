Do You Have Acid Reflux?

By John K. Hackbarth, DDS

If you have acid reflux, you already know how uncomfortable it is, and how it effects your sleep and esophagus, but did you know it can also be destroying your teeth?

Stomach acids are very bad for your teeth. The acid from your stomach will eat away at the tooth’s outer layer of enamel, and then through the structure of the tooth underneath. To make matters worse, after the enamel has been compromised the eroded areas are more vulnerable to the bacteria in the mouth that cause decay/cavities. Every time you have an episode of stomach acid making it into your mouth more of the tooth structure becomes effected. (The same effects happen when someone has a long lasting stomach problem causing them to throw up, when expectant mothers have severe morning sickness, and when someone is suffering from bulimia.) If left untreated, in the long term the result will be the loss of your teeth.

What can be done? First, visit your doctor to find the cause of the reflux, and treat the issue. Then visit your dentist to have him/her look for eroded areas and treat those compromised areas to prevent further decay before it is too late.