Sign Up to Receive 2021 Tax Statement Electronically

Cheryl E. Johnson, PCC, CTOP

Galveston County Tax Assessor Collector

The deadline to sign up to receive 2021 property tax statements via electronic mail (email) is September 15th.

Visit the GCTO website at www.galcotax.com and click the large red button to search for your account(s). At

the account homepage, scroll to the bottom and click on Register to Receive Electronic Tax Statements.

This option is especially beneficial for anyone who recently purchased a property or refinanced. Many lenders

are submitting their statement requests now so property owners who either paid off a loan or refinanced may

not receive a statement without taking advantage of this option. Recent changes to the law allow local

governments to waive penalty and interest if a mortgage company requests a statement in error and taxes are

not paid, but weigh your options. Additional consideration? Printing and mailing of a single tax statement is

approximately $0.55. Those cents add up to common sense government!