Volleyball tourneys, football scrimmages highlight weekend slate

Thursday is a great day to get your fill of high school sports, as Dickinson hosts their annual volleyball tournament, and no less than eight area high school football teams get their final scrimmages in before the start of the regular season. Bragging rights will also be on the line when the Texans and Cowboys meet in preseason action on Saturday.

Wednesday: The Astros continue their series at the Royals beginning at 7:10pm. AT&T Sportsnet Southwest will have coverage beginning at 6:30pm.

Thursday: It’s a getaway day for the Astros, who conclude their series with the Royals with a 1:10pm start. AT&T Sportsnet Southwest will have coverage beginning at 12:30pm.

Dickinson will be the spot for a number of area high school volleyball teams, as the Gators host their annual tournament that will also see Clear Brook, Friendswood and Santa Fe. Meanwhile, both Clear Creek and Clear Falls will be in New Braunfels for the Fraulein Tournament, while La Marque heads out to the Aldine Davis Tournament.

There’s plenty of high school football scrimmages to take in, beginning with Dayton at Galveston Ball and Hitchcock hosting a tri-scrimmage with Houston Washington and Houston Northside at 6:00pm, followed by Houston Westside at Clear Brook and Santa Fe hosting a tri-scrimmage with Pasadena and Fort Bend Kempner 6:30pm. Manvel at Clear Creek, La Marque at Houston St. Pius and Texas City at Brazoswood are each 7:00pm starts. Clear Falls at La Porte and Clear Springs at Pasadena Dobie had not announced gametimes as of Monday’s deadline.

Friday: Minute Maid Park welcomes the Astros home as they take on the Mariners in the first of a three-game set. AT&T Sportsnet Southwest starts coverage beginning at 6:30pm, leading into the first pitch, which is slated for 7:10pm.

In high school volleyball, Clear Springs at Katy Taylor and Texas City at Dickinson start at 5:30pm, followed by Hitchcock at Stafford at 6:00pm.

High school cross country season begins as Hitchcock at Texas City are among the teams participating at the Bulldog Invitational, hosted by La Porte. The event will be held at Northwestern Field in La Porte.

Saturday: The Astros get an early start with their clash against the Mariners, getting underway at 3:10pm. AT&T Sportsnet Southwest gets going at 2:30pm with the pregame show.

While it’s only a preseason game, there will be state pride showing when the Texans visit the Cowboys beginning at 7:00pm. KTRK-13 will have live coverage.