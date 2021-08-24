Love of Lifeguarding

By Ruth Ann Ruiz

The Post Newspaper Features Editor

What’s not to like about being a beach lifeguard? Cameron Larson has been guarding the ocean attendees on Galveston Beach since he was 17 years old and he loves what he does. “We come down here and get paid to be her while others have to pay to be here,” said Larson.

Larson is about to finish his graduate studies at Texas A&M and Beach Patrol Chief Peter Davis does not want to lose him. “He’s a water rat and a great asset to our team,” said Davis. Time will tell whether Larson decides to move up in the ranks on the beach patrol or move into a career where he is required to wear a shirt and shoes to work.