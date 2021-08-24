Texas City’s D’Onta Foreman
Texas City’s D’Onta Foreman bolstered his chances of making the Atlanta Falcons’ Week 1 roster when he scored one of the team’s two touchdowns in the fourth quarter of a 37-17 preseason loss to the Miami Dolphins on Saturday. Foreman finished with nine carries for 24 yards and will get a primetime opportunity to assure himself of making the team when the Falcons meet the Browns on Sunday Night Football on August 29. Oddly enough, Foreman will going against La Marque’s Brian Allen, who is looking to be one of the Browns’ defensive backs to make the roster.
