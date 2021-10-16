In Our Prayers
October 5
Yolanda Cisernos
Born December 9, 1955
Philip Mitchell Dumas
Born December 30, 1967
Richard Carl Gruener
Born July 1, 1963
Michael “Mike” Horn
Born October 4, 1951
Eric Todd Howell
Born January 17, 1991
October 6
Wesley Durant
Born April 23, 1988
Anthony Proctor
Born June 3, 1953
October 7
Hazel May Clark
Born May 1, 1925
Matthew Lamont Finger
Born February 1, 1989
October 8
Linda Gilbert
Born February 16, 1957
Robert Gonzales
Born September 10, 1939
Kendrick Hayes
Born May 19, 1989
Charles Skinner Jr.
Born February 7, 1944
October 9
Amelia Josephine Medina
Born November 19, 1921
Nasaria Rincon
Born July 28, 1930
James Strickland
Born October 19, 1958
October 10
Ted Pennington, Jr.
Born August 16, 1945
Estanisalo “Lalo” Solis
Born November 25, 1954
October 11
Salvador Quinones Guzman
Born May 22, 1970
In loving memoriam is a free service offered by The Post to the Galveston County community each Sunday and records the known passing of citizens up to the previous Thursday. Mourners wishing to publish additional details of their loved one’s passing are invited to call 409-943-4265 for details.
