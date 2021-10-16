In Our Prayers

Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views :
On Oct 16, 2021
At 9:14am
October 5

Yolanda Cisernos

Born December 9, 1955

Philip Mitchell Dumas 

Born December 30, 1967

Richard Carl Gruener

Born July 1, 1963

Michael “Mike” Horn  

Born October 4, 1951

Eric Todd Howell

Born January 17, 1991

October 6

Wesley Durant

Born April 23, 1988

Anthony Proctor 

Born June 3, 1953

October 7

Hazel May Clark

Born May 1, 1925

Matthew Lamont Finger 

Born February 1, 1989

October 8

Linda Gilbert

Born February 16, 1957

Robert Gonzales 

Born September 10, 1939

Kendrick Hayes 

Born May 19, 1989

Charles Skinner Jr.

Born February 7, 1944

October 9

Amelia Josephine Medina 

Born November 19, 1921

Nasaria Rincon 

Born July 28, 1930

James Strickland

Born October 19, 1958

October 10

Ted Pennington, Jr. 

Born August 16, 1945

Estanisalo “Lalo” Solis 

Born November 25, 1954

October 11

Salvador Quinones Guzman 

Born May 22, 1970

In loving memoriam is a free service offered by The Post to the Galveston County community each Sunday and records the known passing of citizens up to the previous Thursday. Mourners wishing to publish additional details of their loved one’s passing are invited to call 409-943-4265 for details.

