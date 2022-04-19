Ex-LM Football Star Part of Historic Game

BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA – APRIL 16: Scooby Wright III #33 and Brian Allen #29 of Birmingham Stallions hi-five on the field in the third quarter of the game against the New Jersey Generals at Protective Stadium on April 16, 2022 in Birmingham, Alabama. (Photo by Rob Carr/USFL/Getty Images)

By Brandon C. Williams

The Post Newspaper Editor

Brian Allen was a part of history on Saturday when the former La Marque alum participated in the first game of the revised United States Football League as a member of the Birmingham Stallions.

Allen, who played defensive back at the University of Utah, recorded four tackles, one tackle for loss and one pass defended during the Stallions’ 28-24 win over the New Jersey Generals. It marked the latest opportunity for Allen to display his wares on a professional stage.

The fifth-pick of the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2016, Allen was a member of the Cleveland Browns during this past season, having served a stint on the practice squad prior to being activated to the active roster. He was selected in the eighth round by the Stallions in the initial USFL draft in February.

A member of La Marque’s 2010 4A, Division II state finalist team, Allen has also played with the Seattle Seahawks, Buffalo Bills, San Francisco 49ers and Cincinnati Bengals after being waived by the Steelers prior to the start of the 2019 season.

Local fans will get a chance to see Allen and the Stallions in action on Saturday when they take on the Houston Gamblers at 6:00pm on FS1.