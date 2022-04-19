Introducing Candidate Bryan Thompson

Editor’s Note: Each candidate that is running for political office is welcome to post a brief profile of themselves in The Post Newspaper between now and Election Day. Please keep your profile to 700 words or fewer, and please add a photo.

My name is Bryan Thompson, I work at Lyondellbasell Pipeline as the Senior Safety Specialist II/ Emergency Response Coordinator (Fire Chief). I attended and graduated from Alvin ISD. I met my wife Jackie DeSanto Thompson at Alvin Community College. My wife Jackie is a TCHS Graduate. We have been married for 30 years and we have lived in Texas City for 27 years. My wife has been a teacher at TCHS for 25 years. We have three daughters, Ashley 25, Shelby 23, and Kailey 15. My oldest two are also TCHS graduates and my eldest daughter Ashely, graduated from Sam Houston State University and my middle daughter, Shelby graduated from Texas A&M University. My youngest daughter, Kailey is currently a Freshman at TCHS.

I have been active in the local community from Coaching Upwards Basketball to the serving with the TC/LM Jaycees as President for two years and with the organization for 10 years, serving on the Foundation for the Future (3 yrs.), current member of St. Mary’s of the Miraculous Medal Catholic Church (30 years), current member of St. Mary’s Men’s Club. I have been serving this wonderful school district for the past twelve years. I have served as Board President twice and Board Vice president twice. I have served on the Facility Planning Committee for TCISD, collaborating with our ITC/CTE programs along with local industries, currently a member of our districts Strategic Planning Committee, I have worked with and served as past President and current Vice President of our TC High School’s Volleyball Booster Club, served and currently serving on the Project Graduation committee,

I supported the construction bond issue to build three new elementary schools and a middle school (Guajardo Elementary, Haley Elementary, Sims Elementary, and Giles Middle School). This bond also allowed for us to strengthen our security within our district. I have also worked with the integration of LaMarque ISD and Texas City ISD. Worked with our COVID Response Team along with our administrators to ensure our students were getting top priority attention for their education and safety. Approved the purchase of laptops for all our students during COVID, ensured breakfast and lunches were distributed to our students during the COVID Pandemic, approved necessary items during the Harvey Flood and ensured that our students and teachers that were impacted were safe, approved raises and bonuses for our teachers and staff to show them the appreciation the Board has for their hard work.

None of these things accomplishments listed were done solely by me. All of these accomplishments are done with hard work and dedication of our team of seven Trustees and our Superintendent.

My “WHY” for being on the Board and wanting to continue serving this great city and school district is to serve our students. My platform is simple:

To raise the bar of expectations across all of TCISD, Board included

Provide the tools needed to be successful

To hire teachers to teach

Ensure discipline, consistent policies, and provide a strong backing from campus admin and the way to the board

Work with teachers and HR to retain our teachers and recruit new teachers

Our district in the past 6 years has been the toughest for TCISD. Starting with the merger of two districts, addressing the facility and educational needs in LaMarque, flooding from Hurricane Harvey, the Texas Freeze, the pandemic, teacher shortages across the state, construction of 3 elementary schools simultaneously, inflation and supply change issues. This district has proven that Strong Experienced Leadership has gotten us through Strong Times and this Experienced Leadership will continue to get us through the toughest of times. Strong leadership is not built on complacency.

“Change for the Sake of Change does not Equal Progress”

Re-Elect Bryan Thompson for TCISD Board of Trustees