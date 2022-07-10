Area’s Diamond Stars Shine Bright in Classroom
By Brandon C. Williams
The Post Newspaper Editor
Four area high school baseball teams placed more than a dozen players on the Texas High School Baseball Coaches Association’s All-Academic teams, which were announced earlier this week.
The teams and players representing the area are:
Clear Falls
Brady Bourque
Travis Bragg
Jackson Farley
Clayton Schisler
Matthew Vogel
Clear Springs
Tyler Brewton
Connor Habhab
William Kuebler
Jake Townsend
Jose Vargas
Carter Wistinghausen
Friendswood
Ty Brantley
Gabriel Hernandez
Jacob Rogers
Brady Simmons
Davis Wells
Santa Fe
Jacob Cyr
Rhett Ostermeyer
Brandon Vassallo
