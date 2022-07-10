Is It August Yet? No, But We’re Getting There
The schedule remains all about the Astros, but the start of high school football and volleyball practices is just three weeks away. Sit tight.
Sunday: The Astros close out the weekend series with the Athletics with a 3:07pm start. AT&T Sportsnet Southwest will have the game live following the pregame show at 2:30pm.
Monday: Nothing on the schedule (I know, I know…hold on. August is coming soon).
Tuesday: The Astros begin a series at the Angels beginning at 8:38pm. AT&T Sportsnet Southwest starts coverage with the pregame show at 8:00pm.
