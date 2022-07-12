Dickinson Football Season Ticket Renewal Ends Thursday

Existing Season Ticket Holders:

If you are a current season ticket holder and want to re-new your tickets you can do so beginning July 11 at 8:00am through July 14 at midnight.

Existing season ticket holders will receive an email from GoFan as a reminder and invitation to re-purchase your seats.

New Season Ticket Purchasers:

Season tickets may be purchased beginning on July 19 at 8:00am and will continue through July 21 at midnight.

NEW for 22-23:

GoFan has changed the system this year for those who may not want to purchase all of your tickets, you will have the opportunity to click only on the tickets that you want to purchase. When you click the renew button, it will take you to your cart with the tickets loaded up and if you want to remove certain seats, you will be able to remove them from your cart. You cannot change your seat location or increase the number of seats.

Reserved seats are $8.00 each

Parking Passes are $40 each (limit 2)

Parking Passes will be distributed at the reserved parking lot at the first game.

The Dickinson High School field house cannot move, switch, or transfer tickets. Please visit our ticket vendor GoFan during the open purchase period beginning on July 19.

Website: www.gofan.co.

(note – the website ends in “.co”. not “.com”)