October 2022 GCMG Calendar of Public Educational Programs

Unless otherwise noted, all programs are conducted at the Galveston County AgriLife Extension Office located inside Carbide Park at 4102-B Main Street (FM 519), La Marque, TX 77568

BACKYARD CITRUS

Saturday, October 1, 2022

9:00 – 11:00 a.m.

Galveston County Master Gardener and citrus expert Robert Marshall’s presentation will feature citrus tree varieties for our area, rootstocks, nutrients, disease (citrus canker and citrus greening), insect problems, control of birds and critters, and freeze protection. To register, visit online: https://txmg.org/galveston or call 281-309-5065

GALVESTON COUNTY AGRILIFE EXTENSION FALL FESTIVAL

Saturday, October 8, 2022 – 9:00 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Fun, food and discovery await celebrating Extension programs at our Fall Festival. Take a ride on the blender bike to learn about nutrition, talk to 4-H members for youth programs, learn about sea turtle conservation, take a tour of the Discovery Garden, garden seminars, and plant and craft sale, and more!! To find out more: https://galveston.agrilife.org/ or call 281-534-3413

BLOOMS AND BULBS SALE

12p.m., Friday, October 28, 2022 – 12 p.m., Saturday, October 29, 2022.

Featuring hardy hibiscus, snapdragons, amaryllis, narcissus, various lilies and more for purchase. Shop NOON TO NOON October 28 – October 29 online.

Visit the Galveston County Master Gardeners’ online store for more details – https://store.galvestonmg.org or call 281-786-6834