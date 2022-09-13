Wednesday, September 14, 2022
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home » FHS holds ribbon-cutting ceremony for new preschool run by student teachers
CommunityEducationNews

FHS holds ribbon-cutting ceremony for new preschool run by student teachers

by Publisher
written by Publisher 0 comment

By: Friendswood ISD Communication Department

On Thursday, September 8, Friendswood High School (FHS) held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to

officially celebrate finishing construction for the Little Mustang Preschool (LMP) which will

open its doors to 15 preschoolers on Oct. 4. LMP is a laboratory early childhood classroom in

which FHS juniors and seniors in the Education and Training Ready, Set, Teach Program (RST)

plan, prepare and teach developmentally appropriate lessons.

There will be 16 high school student-teachers, divided into two shifts, who will be running LMP

with the guidance of RST teacher Brooke Holtvluwer. Class will be 9am to 12pm Tuesday through Friday and each week, there will be one lead teacher and one student teacher who will be responsible for planning the activities while the other student teachers will help with one-on-one instruction, prepare snacks, plan future lessons, run drop off and pick up, etc.

After many months of construction, the preschool now has its own spacious, completely

renovated classroom, newly constructed playground and its own entrance/exit into the building,

making it a fun, safe learning environment for all students.

“It is exciting to see all the work come together,” Holtvluwer said. “I know the first day will be a

mix of emotions for my students, the preschoolers and myself, but I am so excited to be able to

watch firsthand the learning that will be taking place in this preschool.”

The ribbon-cutting ceremony signified the completion of more than a year of planning and hard

work to bring Holtvluwer’s ambitious idea to life.

“We wanted to bring together the people that were instrumental in making this big dream happen for our Ready, Set, Teach students,” Executive Director of Career &amp; Technical Education Susan Kirkpatrick said. “We are celebrating the work that went into this opening – from the Education Foundation to FISD and FHS administration to Maintenance to Tech Services and the Business office. None of this would have become a reality without their commitment and dedication to our program.”

Locally owned and operated in Texas City, Galveston County, Texas. David Day Owner/Publisher brings over 45 years of newspaper experience to The Post Newspaper. Opened in 2003, The Post Newspaper wanted to provide an alternate information source for the local communities covering local news in a positive way and reporting facts to our readers. Connecting to the community is what The Post Newspaper is all about. Over 70,000 weekly readers learn about local concerns, area sports, charity events, legal notices and entertainment in their community. The Post is a member of several local Chamber of Commerce, and its staff volunteers at numerous events throughout Galveston County. All of this is made possible by our advertisers, who count on us to deliver their message to our readers. Twice weekly, The Post newspaper delivers information on businesses and services to our readers all over the county. Our staff is dedicated to provide over the top service, fresh ideas and exciting new ways to market business. Join our impressive list of advertisers and supporters that say they saw it in The Post Newspaper.

You may also like

Dickinson High School alum Archie Williams

Week 3: County Football, From High School to Pros

Texas Tech’s win over Houston on Saturday

The La Marque Lady Cougars are CHAMPIONS!!!

Annual Nick Gary Foundation Event to be Held This Saturday

Saturday Plans? Forget ‘Em!

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

@2022 - All Right Reserved. The Post Newspaper
Close