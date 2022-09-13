Wednesday, September 14, 2022
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home » The annual Texas City Model Train Festival
EducationEntertainmentGeneral

The annual Texas City Model Train Festival

by Publisher
written by Publisher 0 comment

The annual Texas City Model Train Festival happens on Saturday, October 1, 2022 at the Texas City Museum, located at 409 6th Street North, from 10:00am to 4:00pm. Come enjoy visiting layouts, trackless train ride, and movies in the Museum and across the street in the Showboat! We will feature multiple scale railroad layouts and trains. If you have young kids who love trains, you’re not going to want to miss this festival! $5 all ages. Tickets only sold on site on the day of the event. 

For more information, call the City of Texas City at 409-948-3111.

Locally owned and operated in Texas City, Galveston County, Texas. David Day Owner/Publisher brings over 45 years of newspaper experience to The Post Newspaper. Opened in 2003, The Post Newspaper wanted to provide an alternate information source for the local communities covering local news in a positive way and reporting facts to our readers. Connecting to the community is what The Post Newspaper is all about. Over 70,000 weekly readers learn about local concerns, area sports, charity events, legal notices and entertainment in their community. The Post is a member of several local Chamber of Commerce, and its staff volunteers at numerous events throughout Galveston County. All of this is made possible by our advertisers, who count on us to deliver their message to our readers. Twice weekly, The Post newspaper delivers information on businesses and services to our readers all over the county. Our staff is dedicated to provide over the top service, fresh ideas and exciting new ways to market business. Join our impressive list of advertisers and supporters that say they saw it in The Post Newspaper.

You may also like

FHS holds ribbon-cutting ceremony for new preschool run by student teachers

Operation Lone Star Reducing Pressure on Border

Mustang Water Polo District Success in the Inaugural UIL season

Nature Notes: Hummingbird Imposters

A Salute to her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II

Hello world!

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

@2022 - All Right Reserved. The Post Newspaper
Close