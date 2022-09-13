The annual Texas City Model Train Festival happens on Saturday, October 1, 2022 at the Texas City Museum, located at 409 6th Street North, from 10:00am to 4:00pm. Come enjoy visiting layouts, trackless train ride, and movies in the Museum and across the street in the Showboat! We will feature multiple scale railroad layouts and trains. If you have young kids who love trains, you’re not going to want to miss this festival! $5 all ages. Tickets only sold on site on the day of the event.

For more information, call the City of Texas City at 409-948-3111.