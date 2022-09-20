PROPERTY TAX & VOTER DEADLINES

SEPTEMBER 15TH DEADLINE FOR E-STATEMENT – Help us reduce the cost of county government – sign up to receive an emailed 2022 tax statement! The deadline for us to code accounts is September 15th. Visit the GCTO website at www.galcotax.com and click the large red button to search for your account(s). At the account homepage, scroll to the bottom and click on Register to Receive Electronic Tax Statements. This feature is especially beneficial for anyone who recently purchased a property or refinanced. Many lenders request tax statements midsummer so property owners who either paid off a loan or refinanced may not receive a tax statement without taking advantage of this option. Please note – failure to receive a statement is not a reason to be forgiven the penalty and interest attached to all accounts February 1. It makes sense to save cents to lower the cost of local government!

OCTOBER 11TH DEADLINE TO REGISTER TO VOTE FOR NOVEMBER ELECTION – The last day to register to vote (or update name and address information) for the November 8th election is October 11th. Voter registration applications are available at all GCTO locations or online at www.galcotax.com under the Voter Registration Information link. Contact the Voter Registration Department toll free at 1-888-976-2280 and an application can be emailed or mailed to you.

Cheryl E. Johnson, PCC, CTOP

Galveston County Tax Assessor Collector