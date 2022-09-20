Wednesday, September 21, 2022
Texas City ISD had five educators inducted as officers of the Gulf Coast Area Alliance of Black School Educators

by Brandon Williams
Texas City ISD had five educators inducted as officers of the Gulf Coast Area Alliance of Black School Educators. This organization is a new affiliate of the Texas Alliance of Black School Educators formerly known as the Galveston County Alliance. Membership is open to ALL educators.

Congratulations to Marcus Higgs-President; Felica Garrett-Financial Secretary; Kanestra Bland-Corresponding Secretary; Bobby Temple-Parliamentarian; and Kimberly Patrick-Chaplain. They are a great team and we are so proud of their leadership, not only in Texas City ISD, but for this organization.

