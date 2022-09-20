Texas City ISD had five educators inducted as officers of the Gulf Coast Area Alliance of Black School Educators. This organization is a new affiliate of the Texas Alliance of Black School Educators formerly known as the Galveston County Alliance. Membership is open to ALL educators.

Congratulations to Marcus Higgs-President; Felica Garrett-Financial Secretary; Kanestra Bland-Corresponding Secretary; Bobby Temple-Parliamentarian; and Kimberly Patrick-Chaplain. They are a great team and we are so proud of their leadership, not only in Texas City ISD, but for this organization.