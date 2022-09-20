Sports Schedule Hot as the Weather

Friday brings the usual high school football and volleyball slate, but the rest of the week is filled with the Astros closing out the series at Tampa Bay and starting a series at Baltimore.

Wednesday: Swimming and diving season begins as Texas City hosts Barbers Hill, Galveston Ball and Danbury at the Doyle Natatorium beginning at 5:30pm.

The Astros wrap up their series at the Rays beginning at 5:40pm. AT&T Sportsnet Southwest starts coverage at 5:00pm with the pregame show.

Thursday: It’s up the Atlantic seaboard for the Astros, who open a four-game set against an Orioles team still fighting for one of the American League Wild Card berths. Gametime starts at 6:05pm, with AT&T Sportsnet Southwest hitting the airwaves with the pregame show at 5:30pm.

Friday: The high school volleyball slate starts with Clear Springs at Clear Creek, Brazoswood at Clear Falls, Clear Lake at Dickinson, East Bernard at Hitchcock and Friendswood at Texas City at 6:00pm, with Galveston Ball at La Porte at 6:30pm.

The high school football schedule starts with Clear Falls at Clear Brook (Challenger/Columbia), Brazoswood at Clear Creek (Veterans Memorial), Clear Springs at Dickinson, Richmond Foster at Friendswood, Galena Park at Texas City, La Marque at Bellville and Santa Fe at Dayton at 7:00pm, followed at Hitchcock at Woodlands Christian at 7:30pm.

In cross-country, La Marque and Texas City take part in the Longhorn Invitational at Pasadena, while Santa Fe competes in the Fort Bend Kempner Invitational.

Similar to Thursday, the Astros meet the Orioles at 6:05pm. AT&T Sportsnet Southwest begins its coverage at 5:30pm with the pregame show.

Saturday: The college football schedule begins with #17 Baylor at Iowa State (ESPN2) at 11:00am, followed by #22 Texas at Texas Tech (ESPN) and Texas Southern at Texas-San Antonio at 2:30pm. Lamar at Northwestern State kicks off at 3:330pm, with Rice at Houston (ESPN+) and Prairie View at Alabama State at 5:00pm. #10 Arkansas vs. #23 Texas A&M (ESPN), Warner at Stephen F. Austin (ESPN+) and Houston Baptist at Texas State are both 6:00pm starts.

Those in need of a Astros fix can catch them at the Orioles beginning at 6:05pm. AT&T Sportsnet Southwest begins the show with the pregame at 5:30pm.