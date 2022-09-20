Wednesday, September 21, 2022
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home » Week 4: This Time, They Do Count
FootballNewsSports

Week 4: This Time, They Do Count

by Brandon Williams
written by Brandon Williams 0 comment

Last Friday marked the end of non-district play for most area schools. Beginning this week, the games “do count” toward each school bidding to compete in the state playoffs in early November. 

“We’re 0-0,” said La Marque head football coach Wade Oliphant after his team lost a narrow 41-35 slugfest against visiting St. Pius X. Oliphant’s sentiments are perfectly expressed by each of the area’s 10 other head coaches, who spent the week getting ready for Friday night’s action. 

Brandon Williams

–Brandon C. Williams, Editor, The Post Newspaper

Brandon Williams

Editor

You may also like

Catching The Female Wave

Texas City High School beat Manvel in team tennis

Dickinson alum Trevor Harmanson

Members of the Santa Fe High School football team welcomed the students...

Charger Boys Cross Country took the win for Varsity & Freshman. JV...

Texas City ISD had five educators inducted as officers of the Gulf...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

@2022 - All Right Reserved. The Post Newspaper
Close