Week 4: This Time, They Do Count

Last Friday marked the end of non-district play for most area schools. Beginning this week, the games “do count” toward each school bidding to compete in the state playoffs in early November.

“We’re 0-0,” said La Marque head football coach Wade Oliphant after his team lost a narrow 41-35 slugfest against visiting St. Pius X. Oliphant’s sentiments are perfectly expressed by each of the area’s 10 other head coaches, who spent the week getting ready for Friday night’s action.

–Brandon C. Williams, Editor, The Post Newspaper