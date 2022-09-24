Tuesday. You Know What That Means…

Tuesday means high school volleyball, but it also will provide a sneak peek for high school baseball fans who miss the sound of the ball hitting the bat as Texas City will host fall league play.

Sunday: The Astros close out their weekend set with the Orioles with a 12:05pm start. AT&T Sportsnet Southwest begins coverage at 11:30am with the pregame show.

The Texans will bid for a fifth win over the Bears when they visit Chicago for a 12:00pm kickoff. It will be the fourth time in the six games between the teams that has been played in the Windy City. Fox26 will have the game live.

Monday: The Cowboys travel to face their longtime NFC East rival Giants on Monday Night Football. ESPN will have the game at 7:15pm.

Tuesday: The high school volleyball schedule will have Clear Springs at Clear Brook, Dickinson at Clear Creek, Clear Falls at Clear Lake and Hitchcock at Hempstead each beginning at 6:00pm. Manvel at Friendswood, Galveston Ball at Sweeny, La Marque at Columbia and Texas City at Santa Fe each start at 6:30pm.

Texas City’s tennis team will host Galveston Ball beginning at 3:00pm.

The calendar says late September but the heat outside feels more like baseball season, so why not go to Robinson Stadium in Texas City for some fall league action. Games begin at 5:00pm and will carry over through 9:00pm.

The Astros begin the final full week of the regular season with a matchup against the Diamondbacks beginning at 7:10pm. AT&T Sportsnet Southwest starts coverage with the pregame show at 6:30pm.