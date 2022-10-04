Tuesday, October 4, 2022
The Salvation Army Galveston County Announces 2022 Angel Tree Registration Dates

Angel Tree registration for Galveston County families seeking Christmas assistance for their children 12 years old and younger. The first week of registration will be in Galveston at the Center of Hope at 601 51st. Street on October 18-20 from 9:00 am until 3:00pm and on October 21 from 1:00pm- 7:00pm. In addition, there will be 4 days of registration available on the Mainland at 4801 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway on November 1-3 from 9:00 am until 3:00 pm and November 4 from 1:00pm-until 7:00pm. Galveston County residents can sign up at either location.  

“The Angel Tree is one of The Salvation Army’s best supported programs and makes it possible for over 1000 children in Galveston County to open gifts on Christmas morning,” said Major Lucila Doria, Commanding Officer for The Salvation Army in Galveston County. “We are grateful for this very special ministry and for the generous donors who will work alongside The Salvation Army this Christmas.”

 The Angel Tree Program matches sponsors with children of families in need of Christmas Assistance (toys and/or clothing). Sponsors give according to their ability. Parents can apply to receive toys of $20-$50 value. The program is designed to be affordable for anyone to sponsor children 12 years old and younger. In addition to the provision of toys and clothing, families will receive a food voucher to assist them with their Christmas Dinner. 

 Documentations that families need to bring with them to apply are proof of current address (lease or utility in your name), proof of all income including any government assistance and birth certificates for children 12 and under or official documents that contain their date-of-birth. Parents or guardians also need to be prepared to fill out a gift list with toy suggestions valued between $20 and $50 that are age appropriate and clothing sizes, keeping in mind that the children will not receive the clothes until Christmas. No phone applications are available. For questions call 409-763-1691.  

There are volunteer opportunities to help with registration. Visit www.SalvationArmyGalvestonCounty.org and click on the Volunteer Opportunities tab for details.  

