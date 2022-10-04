Tuesday, October 4, 2022
Mustang Water Polo End of the Regular Season in Inaugural UIL season

by Brandon Williams
By FISD Communication Department

The Friendswood High School water polo teams played their final district games on Tuesday,

September  27 at home against the Galveston Ball Golden Tornadoes. Seniors and their parents were also recognized at the game.

The girls played an excellent game and won 18-0, the second shutout for goalie Lacey Drouet.

The boys also had a very strong game and won 22-3. Both girls and boys teams finished district

in 2nd place behind Brazoswood.

The senior water polo players for 2022 are Nathan Jennings, Austin Madeksho, Hallie Ratcliff,

Genevieve Ringo, Andrew Rubio and Joshua Sakahara.

Next up, bi-district playoffs for both boys and girls teams. Game date, time and opponents are to

be determined.

Craig Sikkema is the head coach at Friendswood High School for both girls and boys water polo

teams.

