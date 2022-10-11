Thursday, October 13, 2022
If It’s October, It’s All About Astros

by Brandon Williams
If it’s mid-October, it means lots of high school football and volleyball along with the seemingly traditional expectations of the Astros pushing for another World Series berth. Such is life, and if this is life, then life is indeed good for local sports fans.

Wednesday: No events on the schedule.

Thursday: Santa Fe continues its push toward a playoff spot when the Indians visit Galena Park at 7:00pm.

La Marque’s cross-country team will take part in the District 26-4A meet that will be held at Memorial Stadium in Bay City.

The Astros meet the Mariners in Game 2 of the American League Divisional Series beginning at 2:37pm. The game will be televised on TBS.

Friday: The home stretch of the high school football regular season begins with Clear Brook at Clear Creek (Veterans Memorial), Clear Springs at Clear Lake (Challenger/Columbia), Dickinson at Brazoswood, Terry at Friendswood, Houston Milby at Galveston Ball and Fort Bend Willowridge at Texas City each kicking off at 7:00pm. State-ranked Hitchcock looks to remain undefeated when they travel for a 7:30pm kickoff against Columbus.

High school volleyball gets a couple of early starts with Manvel at Galveston Ball starting at 4:30pm, and Angleton at Texas City beginning at 5:00pm. Clear Creek at Clear Brook, Clear Lake at Clear Springs and Hitchcock at Brazos are each 6:00pm starts.

Saturday:Game 3 of the ALDS heads out to the Pacific Northwest as the Astros visit the Mariners. TBS will have the game live, but as of Monday’s press time, the start time had not been formally announced.

The college football schedule starts at 11:00am with Iowa State at #22 Texas (ABC13), followed by Rice at Florida Atlantic (ESPN+) and Sam Houston State at Eastern Kentucky (ESPN+) at 5:00pm. Tarleton at Stephen F. Austin (ESPN+) and Northwestern State at Houston Christian (ESPN+) are 6:00pm starts.

Brandon C. Williams, The Post Newspaper's editor, has been a presence in Galveston County for much of his 33 years in media. He began his career as a sportswriter for The La Marque Times in 1990 and became the paper's first-ever sports editor in 1991. After receiving a host of accolades from the Texas Press Association for his work, Brandon then attended Southwest Texas State, where he served as the sports editor of the school's paper, The University Star along with working with the SWT athletic department. Among his travels in journalism, Brandon served as Sports Editor of both The Texas City Sun and Galveston County Daily News. He was a copy editor/general assignments writer for the Houston Chronicle and covered the Houston Texans' first playoff season as a writer for CBSSports.com. He also worked at Fox Sports Net in satellite operations. Williams began writing with The Post Newspaper in August 2009 and became a contributor to the paper's sports section. He became more of a full-time presence in 2018 and moved to Associate Editor before being named Editor in October 2019. Born in Galveston, raised in Texas City and a graduate of La Marque High School, Brandon's heart has always belonged to Galveston County. Beyond his writing, Williams has also played the role of Santa Claus for the City of La Marque's annual Christmas Parade of Lights since 2017. "Life has led me throughout the country, but it has always led me back Home. I guess that's where God wants me to be." --Brandon C. Williams

