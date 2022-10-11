If It’s October, It’s All About Astros

If it’s mid-October, it means lots of high school football and volleyball along with the seemingly traditional expectations of the Astros pushing for another World Series berth. Such is life, and if this is life, then life is indeed good for local sports fans.

Wednesday: No events on the schedule.

Thursday: Santa Fe continues its push toward a playoff spot when the Indians visit Galena Park at 7:00pm.

La Marque’s cross-country team will take part in the District 26-4A meet that will be held at Memorial Stadium in Bay City.

The Astros meet the Mariners in Game 2 of the American League Divisional Series beginning at 2:37pm. The game will be televised on TBS.

Friday: The home stretch of the high school football regular season begins with Clear Brook at Clear Creek (Veterans Memorial), Clear Springs at Clear Lake (Challenger/Columbia), Dickinson at Brazoswood, Terry at Friendswood, Houston Milby at Galveston Ball and Fort Bend Willowridge at Texas City each kicking off at 7:00pm. State-ranked Hitchcock looks to remain undefeated when they travel for a 7:30pm kickoff against Columbus.

High school volleyball gets a couple of early starts with Manvel at Galveston Ball starting at 4:30pm, and Angleton at Texas City beginning at 5:00pm. Clear Creek at Clear Brook, Clear Lake at Clear Springs and Hitchcock at Brazos are each 6:00pm starts.

Saturday:Game 3 of the ALDS heads out to the Pacific Northwest as the Astros visit the Mariners. TBS will have the game live, but as of Monday’s press time, the start time had not been formally announced.

The college football schedule starts at 11:00am with Iowa State at #22 Texas (ABC13), followed by Rice at Florida Atlantic (ESPN+) and Sam Houston State at Eastern Kentucky (ESPN+) at 5:00pm. Tarleton at Stephen F. Austin (ESPN+) and Northwestern State at Houston Christian (ESPN+) are 6:00pm starts.