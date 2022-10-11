Moore Memorial Library Fall Used Book Sale

The Friends of Moore Memorial Library will have it’s Fall Used Book Sale on Saturday, November 5th from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Books for sale include items that have been removed from the Library’s Collection to make room for new book and books that have been donated.

All proceeds go will go to the Friend’s group, which will be used to purchase new material, equipment and to fund special programs.

The Friends of the Moore Memorial Public Library is a separate, non-profit agency chartered to support Moore Memorial Public Library by providing additional financial funding and volunteers.

New Friend’s Library Cards will be available at the Book Sale with a Membership of $25.00.

New Friend's Library Cards will be available at the Book Sale with a Membership of $25.00.

We are always looking for new Friends ~ Become a Member today!